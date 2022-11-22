Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

OTC:BKPKF opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.02. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$48.52.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

