Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $439.45

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.45 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 395.85 ($4.68). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.73), with a volume of 2,729,828 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($9.34) to GBX 459 ($5.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 462 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.05) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 581.14 ($6.87).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 378.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.45.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 25.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 66.20%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,082.30). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($5,888.61). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,082.30). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,436 shares of company stock worth $9,276,476.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.