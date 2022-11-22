Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.67 ($49.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a one year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

