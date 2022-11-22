Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BLCO stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
