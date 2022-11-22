Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.90

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €76.90 ($78.47) and traded as high as €84.19 ($85.91). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €84.15 ($85.87), with a volume of 1,502,840 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

