BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 million and a P/E ratio of 68.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

