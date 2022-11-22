Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $549.05

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.05 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 648.50 ($7.67). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 643.50 ($7.61), with a volume of 1,925,320 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.31) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 715.50 ($8.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 549.05. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,574.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

