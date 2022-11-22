Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.07 and traded as high as C$7.20. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 88,179 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

