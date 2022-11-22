Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16. 89,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 342,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Bit Origin Stock Up 10.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

