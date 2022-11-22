BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 515 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

