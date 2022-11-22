BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $599.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

