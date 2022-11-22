B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.75 ($5.87).

BME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 412 ($4.87) to GBX 414 ($4.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.20) to GBX 300 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.67) to GBX 415 ($4.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 400.90 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,027.95. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.37.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

