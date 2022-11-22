Bodycote’s (BOY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.04) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 748 ($8.84).

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 576 ($6.81) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.90. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 452.40 ($5.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 915.50 ($10.83). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,815.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

