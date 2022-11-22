boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHOOY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

