Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $27.30 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

