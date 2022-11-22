Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

BRLXF opened at $27.30 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

