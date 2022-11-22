Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

