Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX opened at C$35.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 62.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.79. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

