Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.90 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 62.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

