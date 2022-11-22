Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Down 0.9 %

BLX opened at C$35.90 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.79.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Boralex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

