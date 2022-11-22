Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.98. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Boralex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

