Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 62.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.79. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

