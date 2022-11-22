Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

