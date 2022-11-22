BOX (NYSE:BOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.
BOX Trading Down 1.1 %
BOX stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
