BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 690 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.16) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.03) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.62) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 527 ($6.23) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.21. The company has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 162 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.28).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

