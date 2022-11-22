Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $82.00

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $212.21.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.