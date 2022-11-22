Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

