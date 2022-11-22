Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Head to Head Comparison

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and VectivBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookline Capital Acquisition and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A VectivBio 0 0 2 0 3.00

VectivBio has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.82%. Given VectivBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VectivBio is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

