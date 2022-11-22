Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $28,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

