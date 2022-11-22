BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut BuzzFeed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
