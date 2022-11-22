Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Raised to €20.00 at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €18.50 ($18.88) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

