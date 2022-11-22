Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Cabot worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE CBT opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

