Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.82. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 159,242 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 444,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 119.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

