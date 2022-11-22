Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.82. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 159,242 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
