Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$7.24. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 56,074 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Insiders sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870 in the last three months.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

