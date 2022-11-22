Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

