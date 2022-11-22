Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.37.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$79.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.67. The company has a market cap of C$88.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,671,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,671,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,997,138.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.