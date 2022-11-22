Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $17.88. Canfor shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
CFPZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
