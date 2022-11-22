Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.87 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$15.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

