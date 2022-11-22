Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.49

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.49 and traded as high as $24.50. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 15,668 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 163,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

