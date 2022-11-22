Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $227.54

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.54 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 248.03 ($2.93). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 245.40 ($2.90), with a volume of 347,930 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.90) to GBX 255 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of £773.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.61.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.