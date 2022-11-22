Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSCCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.47.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at 3.24 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of 1.73 and a one year high of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.56.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

