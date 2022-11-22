Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS opened at C$4.36 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

