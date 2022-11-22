Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.