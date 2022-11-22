Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.15.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE CS opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.