Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.36

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.36 and traded as low as C$133.87. Cargojet shares last traded at C$134.85, with a volume of 33,186 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.33.

Cargojet Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$125.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

