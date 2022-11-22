CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.96.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood acquired 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

