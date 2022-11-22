Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea Acquires 1,897 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,330.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,551.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 411,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

