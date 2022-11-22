Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea Acquires 1,897 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,330.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,551.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea bought 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.
Cartesian Growth Price Performance
Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cartesian Growth Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
