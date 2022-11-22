Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CVNA opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
