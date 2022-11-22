Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of CVNA opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

