Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,348,282. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.