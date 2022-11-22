Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

CVNA opened at $7.05 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

